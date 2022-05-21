Teen empowerment wraps up peace week to address violence and mental health

The city of Boston is dealing with an uptick in teenage violence and vandalism and the youth group teen empowerment wraps up its peace week.

Robert and Sheri Bridgeman speak with Boston 25 Morning News about the root causes of the violence teens are exposed to.

This comes after guns and ammo have been found in at least three different city schools over the past several weeks.

Last month Boston Police received what they described as “a barrage of juvenile incidents” with teens terrorizing people in downtown crossing.



