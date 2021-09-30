Teen ends up in custody as car catches fire

Sep. 29—TIPPECANOE COUNTY — At approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a 911 call from OnStar stating that a stolen blue 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Interstate 65.

Tippecanoe County deputies and troopers located the Malibu and attempted to stop it on the exit ramp from Interstate 65 to Indiana 26.

The driver, Kevin Brown Jr., 18, Anderson, continued through the traffic light at Indiana 26 and onto Interstate 65 northbound, according to the ISP.

Officers continued the pursuit northbound to the 173 mile marker, where the Malibu lost control, ran off the east side of the road, and began to catch on fire, the ISP stated in a news release. Officers got Brown out of the Malibu, and he was safely taken into custody.

Officers on scene attempted to use multiple fire extinguishers, but the Malibu became engulfed in flames. Lafayette Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

Brown was uninjured and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail. He was placed under arrest on the following preliminary charges: Level 6 felonies of resisting law enforcement and vehicle theft, and misdemeanor charges of aggressive driving, reckless driving, and operating without ever receiving a driver's license.

Troopers from the Lafayette Post were assisted on scene by Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, Lafayette Fire Department and Joey's Towing.