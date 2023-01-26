Teen enters plea agreement in Boulder crash that killed two

Jan. 25—The teen driver accused of causing a fatal three-car wreck on Foothills Parkway last spring has entered into a plea agreement.

The driver, who was 17 at the time, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and minor in possession of alcohol in connection with a crash on April 9 that resulted in the deaths of Ori Tsioni, 33, and Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty confirmed the driver, who was charged as a juvenile, has pleaded guilty to "a number of the top charges," but could not say exactly which charges or the possible penalties at this time.

"We will provide more information and a statement when the sentence is imposed by the court," Dougherty said.

The Daily Camera is not naming the driver because she was charged as a juvenile.

She is set for sentencing on Feb. 3.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota southbound in the northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway when she hit a Subaru heading northbound head-on. The Subaru was then rear-ended by a Honda Accord.

Tsioni was the driver of the Subaru and was taken from the scene to a hospital but later died. Ramirez, the passenger in the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Accord, a 65-year-old woman from Longmont, sustained serious injuries.

"Ori Tsioni and Gregoria Morales Ramirez were tragically killed by (the driver), a minor at the time, when she made the unalterable decision to drink and drive after having attended the Boulder High School Prom," attorneys for Tsioni's family said in a statement, calling the incident "senseless and tragic."

A Boulder County grand jury also indicted five parents, two companies and a Boulder liquor store on suspicion of supplying alcohol to teens prior to the prom.

Their cases remain pending.