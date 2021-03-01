Teen entrepreneurs: 'My friend's pug inspired my business'

Dougal Shaw - Business reporter, BBC News
·7 min read
Phoebe Cosgrove
Phoebe Cosgrove started her business from her living room

As part of our CEO Secrets series, which invites business leaders to share their advice, we are focusing on start-ups that have launched during lockdown, looking at different types of entrepreneur. This week, we hear from teenagers.

The business journey of Phoebe Cosgrove began with a pug.

The 19-year-old dental nurse apprentice, who lives with her mum in Beckenham, Kent, feared for her job prospects when the first lockdown started. Then while on furlough she had an idea.

She began learning to sew, finding it a welcome distraction that was good for her mental health.

A friend asked her to stitch a cartoon picture of her beloved pug so that she could wear it as a badge of pride on her jumper.

Pug
The first dog that Phoebe was asked to stitch...
Albie the dog
...soon led to more personalised pups

When they saw the results, all her dog-loving friends wanted one too. Then the cat-lovers joined in.

Her friends were sticking the results on their socials and all of a sudden Phoebe had more orders than she could keep up with.

So she set up a business called Pretty Paws By Phoebe.

Her living room became a production line and she set up an online shop on the craft platform Etsy. As orders came in from further afield, customers would send pictures of their pets for her to work from.

She even had a request for a sheep (she's not sure if it was a pet).

Stitched dog pictures
Phoebe's animal badges proved popular on Etsy

Occasionally it has gone beyond animals.

"One of my favourites was when someone wanted the signature of their loved one who had passed away, stitched over the heart," remembers Phoebe.

She also made face masks for a wedding (when they were allowed), stitching on the bride and groom's initials with the date - poignant mementos for guests.

Wedding mask
A practical and novel memento for a 2020 wedding

Being a young entrepreneur, it's second nature to her to use social media to tell her story and find customers. She shows off her techniques in TikTok videos and blogs about her business journey on YouTube.

She was on the minimum wage as a dental nurse apprentice. She now makes on average £260 a week, though she made £800 in her busiest week. She says it never occurred to her to investigate universal credit.

Although she never saw herself as an entrepreneur, she is determined to see if she can make this pet-themed business her future.

Charles Robinson
Charles Robinson put his degree on hold to start his business. He is not sure whether he will return to his studies

Nineteen-year-old student Charles Robinson had his business brainwave on his commute in London in April, while inspecting his contact lens kit.

He wondered if a cleaning container that came with the pack could be adapted for the Covid era. Hand sanitiser products were flying off the shelves at the time.

The first-year UCL philosophy student contacted the factory in Italy that made the product and began negotiations to see if the same tech could be fitted with anti-viral gel.

It turned out it could, so he ordered a "sizeable amount", even though this was something of a gamble - he didn't have anyone signed up to buy the new product yet.

The result is a "gel card" that snaps to release a single dose of hand sanitiser.

Gel card
Hotels and restaurants have purchased the gel card

In less than a year, Charles and his co-founder Paul Schmitz-Gielsdorf say they have sold 900,000 cards, with sales of £155,000. Clients include large chains of hotels and restaurants (even though many are closed or under capacity due to lockdown).

The idea of using cards is that they are more efficient at releasing gel than bottle dispensers and don't generate queues of people, who should be social distancing. However, the cards are also examples of single-use plastic. Charles is currently arranging to switch production to recycled plastic.

His university's entrepreneurship hub helped him launch the business, but he's going "on leave" from his studies for two years and is not sure whether he will complete his degree.

Before the pandemic he'd always thought of himself pursuing a steady, corporate-style career.

"But now I can't imagine not running my own business and I need to focus on the opportunity I have," he says.

He thinks many teenage entrepreneurs lack confidence because they fear lack of experience will count against them.

But they have less to lose compared to older people, he thinks, as many live at home with few overheads and financial responsibilities, and this can put them in a stronger position when it comes to taking risks.

Young entrepreneurs in the pandemic

Young people have been hit hard in the pandemic as work placements and graduate schemes dried up. Also, they tend to work in sectors like retail and hospitality, which faced some of the biggest job losses.

But there is evidence that people in their late teens and early twenties have responded by getting entrepreneurial.

Last year, 72% more 16 to 20-year-olds started a business than in 2019, according to a study by the Accountancy Partnership, which looked at people who had registered as sole traders.

And around 44% of young people think starting their own business is more attractive since the pandemic, according to a survey of 16 to 25-year-olds commissioned by the Prince's Trust.

It found that a quarter would rather work for themselves than for a company, with 62% of young people agreeing it would make them feel more in control of their future.

Eloise Beesley
"Reluctant" entrepreneur Eloise Beesley turned her passion for baking into a business

"I never thought I could be my own boss," says Eloise Beesley, 19. "I always thought I had to be under someone else - and I was fine with that."

She now runs her own baking business in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire and she too thinks she can turn it into a long-term career.

When Covid struck, her life was in limbo. She had left school after A-levels in 2019 with an apprenticeship at an HR company lined up - but it fell through at the last minute.

She struggled to find alternative opportunities and was still figuring out what to do when the first lockdown began.

Feeling desperate, she decided to take matters into her own hands and set up her own business.

"I was so reluctant," remembers Eloise. She had never seen herself as an entrepreneur. It took practical advice and encouragement from a friend who had recently set up a business to give her the push she needed.

She also found confidence by focusing on something she was passionate about: baking.

"It has been a way to relieve stress for many years," she explains.

So she registered as a food business, organised public liability insurance, built a website and Beesley's Bakes was born.

Cakes
Eloise spends a lot of her time promoting her work on social media

She started baking in her boyfriend's family's kitchen and quickly built up a local following.

As demand grew in the run-up to Christmas, she even had enough orders to rent a bigger kitchen in a community hall - until it was turned into a Covid vaccine centre.

She has a steady production line of cakes and cupcakes and is also now expanding into fudge, which she can sell through shops. A lot of her time is spent promoting her work on social media, a good way to reach new customers.

In less than a year she is looking at sales approaching five figures, enough for her and her boyfriend to move into a flat together.

The best thing about being your own is boss is you can "do something you love for a living", she says.

You can follow CEO Secrets series producer Dougal on Twitter: @dougalshawbbc

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia set to be first Southern state to legalize recreational marijuana; critics say the bill falls short on racial justice

    Virginia is poised to become the first Southern state to legalize marijuana after lawmakers approved a bill to permit possession in 2024.

  • Golden Globes’ History of Snubbing Black Actors, Spike Lee Says ‘Put Sistas and Brothers On That Wall’

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has come under fire after a Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered that the organization does not include a single Black journalist among its 87 members. Presenters like Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay, with nominees like Viola Davis, spoke out in protest with the hashtag #TIMESUPGlobes trending on social media. […]

  • Waste food: What do you do with 86 tonnes of celeriac?

    With hospitality closed during lockdown, charities and apps are stepping in to help cut food waste.

  • Turns out selling cat memes is a purr-fect opportunity for entrepreneurs

    A digital recreation of the Nyan Cat meme of an animated feline with a Pop-Tart body sold for about $600,000 as the digital art market heats up ‘Yes, someone paid more than half a million dollars for a digital image of a cat with a Pop-Tart body flying through the air. And we’re in a recession.’ Photograph: Anna Tolipova/Alamy What’s the next big opportunity for budding entrepreneurs? How about selling memes? Apparently, there’s a lot of money to be made there. Take, for example, the Nyan Cat. The Nyan Cat was actually a YouTube video that was uploaded back in 2011 and yes, if you’ve looked at the link you’re reading that right: it has more than 185m views. The video was of an animated cartoon cat with a Pop-Tart as its body flying through the air trailing a rainbow … and accompanied by a Japanese song playing in the background. Yes, it’s bizarre, but it was and to this day remains a popular meme used by many for social media posts. According to an Artnet report, the meme made news this past week after a digital recreation was sold on the online crypto art platform Foundation for 300 Ether (Ethereum is a digital currency not unlike Bitcoin). The value as of then? About $600,000. Yes, someone paid more than half a million dollars for a digital image of a cat with a Pop-Tart body flying through the air. And we’re in a recession. What made this sale special is that it highlighted the possibilities of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Mashable’s Jack Morse said that these are “unique digital items authenticated on the blockchain that are selling for upwards of hundreds of dollars”. There are digital workplaces like Rarible and the aforementioned Foundation that sell these pieces of art and they can do so because NFT technology allows the artwork to be unique and identifiable. What’s even more enticing is that, because these tokens are digital and permanently associated with the artwork, artists can potentially also get a piece of any future resales. The meme’s creator, Chris Torres, was – as you can imagine – pleased. “Thanks for believing in Nyan Cat all these years,” he gushed on Twitter. “I hope this inspires future artists to get into #NFT universe so they can get proper recognition for their work!” Apparently, other entrepreneurial artists and digital selling platforms are also getting into the game. Foundation has only been around for a few weeks and has already sold more than $1m of digital art. And the market has heated up so much that even the well-known auction house Christie’s has entered into the sale of these digital items and will be featuring the work of Mike Winkelmann, otherwise known as Beeple, who recently sold more than $3.5m of his token-encrypted work in a single weekend last year. All of this means opportunity and the chance to make some money in the art world. “To be able to say that I’m the collector who actually owns and is a patron of this artist carries a certain kind of prestige that is really appealing to people,” Lindsay Howard, Foundation’s head of community, told the Verge. “You also get to directly support an artist, and I think that is really exciting for people.” So who would pay $600,000 for a digital meme? Why, it’s none other than someone or something called “oxy7eb2...3f6b”. Of course, it’s that person/persons. I should have guessed. What a character! It is the mysteriously dark world of digital, right? All of this is a great financial opportunity for entrepreneurial artists and the art investors and platforms who support them. And who am I to judge what is art or not? I know nothing of that. But, as a business owner, I do know something of risk. And, given the volatile nature of digital currencies (not to mention digital art) I do have some advice for Chris Torres and other entrepreneurs who are operating in this wild, wild world: Please. Seriously consider converting that $600,000 into something a little more stable – at least for now. A nice savings bond, perhaps?

  • Sir Kazuo Ishiguro warns of young authors self-censoring out of 'fear'

    Writers may be self-censoring because they don't want to be "cancelled", author Kazuo Ishiguro says.

  • Virginia joins 15 other states in legalizing marijuana

    Virginia is the 16th U.S. state to pass an adult-use marijuana legalization law, though sales would not start until 2024.

  • China Fintech Curbs That Hit Ant Were No Surprise, Ping An Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s curbs on fintech that thwarted a massive stock sale by Ant Group Co. have been under consideration for years and weren’t a surprise to those in the industry, according to an executive at China’s biggest insurer by market value.Like Ant, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. was in the midst of planning a public listing for a fintech unit when regulators began issuing a flurry of rules to contain the country’s burgeoning online lending industry. Its Lufax Holding Ltd. debuted on the New York Stock Exchange days before the most-sweeping checks were unveiled in November, followed closely by the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering.While the string of tightening moves has prompted investors to dump Chinese tech stocks and led to deep cuts in valuations, industry players saw them coming, Jessica Tan, co-chief executive officer of Ping An said in an interview. Tan, 43, oversees Ping An’s technology units including Lufax and OneConnect Financial Technology Co.“Chinese regulators don’t suddenly throw a regulation at you and say ‘we will do this,’” Tan said while on a visit to her native Singapore. “Every regulation that has been announced, it’s not a surprise to any of us, including Ant. Ant knows these regulations as well.”Despite the warnings, global investors and bankers were caught off guard when the authorities derailed Ant’s planned $35 billion IPO on the eve of its listing, pointing to the changed regulatory environment. The IPO had created a frenzy, with orders topping $3 trillion and shares in the gray market trading at a 50% premium to the offer price.Ant, Lufax and their rivals must now comply with new rules that curb expansion and force firms to boost capital to finance lending.“These regulations have been discussed for the past two years, so all of us know” them, Tan said, citing warnings in Lufax’s public offering documents. “For us, we’ve already complied with the regulations, so we don’t expect any change.”Lufax WarningLufax warned in its prospectus that China’s retail credit and wealth management industries “may not develop as we anticipate,” and the regulatory frameworks “remain uncertain for the foreseeable future.”During a roadshow before the listing in October, the company said it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of potential regulatory demands, people familiar have said.Proposed online micro-lending rules announced on Nov. 2 called for platform operators to provide at least 30% of the funding for loans extended jointly with partners including banks. Ant’s IPO was halted the next day, just two days before the planned listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.Ant, Jack Ma’s fintech juggernaut, wasn’t aware of the draft regulations until they were published to solicit public comments, the company said in a emailed statement. The company had fully disclosed in its prospectus all known material risks, including those relating to potential regulatory changes, Ant said.The document carried lengthy warnings about China’s “highly complex, continuously evolving” regime, and also outlined Ant’s response at the time to draft rules on financial holding companies that would be subject to additional scrutiny.China’s regulatory clampdown continues to weigh on its fintech sector as more rules are rolled out. Authorities announced new requirements on co-lending last month, capping the business at no more than 50% of banks’ outstanding loans. The New York-traded shares of both Ping An units tumbled last week, joining a tech sell-off.As the price movements show, “investors are still worried about regulatory tightening,” said Kevin Kwek, a Singapore-based analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein. While the latest rule impacts Ant more due to its size, “investors generally expect that tightening isn’t quite done yet.”Lufax, which was once among China’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, was forced to morph into a financial giant offering wealth management and retail lending after Chinese authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on the P2P sector three years ago.Profit JumpLufax reported a 17% jump in fourth-quarter profit as tax expenses dropped, even after cutting loan rates for borrowers to comply with relevant new rules. It also gave guidance for a 48% surge in net income for the first quarter from the previous three months.Shenzhen-based Ping An has been growing in other parts of Asia and beyond. OneConnect Financial has expanded into 14 countries, most recently in Abu Dhabi, the Philippines and Malaysia. The firm is looking to hire about 100 people in Southeast Asia, adding to a staff of 400, after revenue grew about 40% last year, she said.“The big trend is that all financial institutions will increasingly spend more and more on technology,” said Tan, who built the fintech unit about five years ago. OneConnect will help fill the gap with software and innovation for firms that aren’t able to do it all themselves, she said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Farms are going to need different kinds of robots'

    A growing number of tech firms are helping farmers better look after their animals and crops.

  • Budget 2021: 'Now is not the time for tax rises', say MPs

    The Treasury Committee says "now is not the time" for rises, but they may be needed in the future.

  • Housing Booms in Australia as Prices Surge Most in 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s housing market is booming again, with the biggest monthly price gain in 17 years dispelling fears of a Covid-induced downturn.Nationwide house values surged 2.1% in February, the largest increase since August 2003, CoreLogic Inc. data released Monday showed. Capital city prices gained 2%, led by Sydney and Melbourne.“Australia’s housing market is in the midst of a broad-based boom,” said Tim Lawless, head of research at CoreLogic. The rapid gains have been “spurred on by a combination of record-low mortgage rates, improving economic conditions, government incentives and low advertised supply levels.”While housing prices are surging from Singapore to Canada and the U.S., a return to boom times in Australia threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt and make it harder for young people to get a foot on the property ladder. Sydney is the world’s third-least affordable housing market, and Melbourne the sixth, according to a report last week.The nation’s property values have taken off again after the central bank slashed interest rates to a record low and said they’ll stay there for at least three years. People are also looking for larger houses with space to work from home, while the rapid price growth has rekindled a fear of missing out, sending buyers flocking to the market. That could see home prices surge 16% over the next two years, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation’s largest mortgage lender.“Auction clearance rates are sitting at levels consistent with double-digit dwelling price growth” said Gareth Aird, head of Australian economics at Commonwealth Bank. “History shows people like to buy into a rising market.”Hot PropertyAn auction for a small, dated two-bedroom house in the inner Sydney suburb of Paddington on a recent Saturday attracted more than 250 people. Bidding began at A$1.4 million ($1.1 million) -- A$150,000 over the reserve and immediately knocking most would-be buyers out of the race. It eventually sold for just shy of A$1.7 million, A$450,000 above the reserve.“We are seeing a significant increase in demand across all price points and all suburbs,” said real estate agent Ben Collier, who handled the Paddington sale. Usually “you see different markets moving at different speeds, whereas it seems to be somewhat more uniformed right now.”In New Zealand, where home prices soared 13% in January from a year earlier, the problem is so acute the government will now require the central bank to consider the impact on housing prices when setting interest rates, a change the bank opposed. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is also reimposing lending restrictions on property investors in an attempt to cool the market.What Bloomberg Economics says:“While rising house prices are likely to bolster aspects of household consumption via wealth effects and confidence, surging asset prices and loan approvals also present an emerging financial stability challenge for the RBA and APRA. A re-emergence of macroprudential policy constraints is a risk over coming months.”-- James McIntyre, economistFears that Australia’s housing market would be flooded by distressed sales as people were thrown out of work by the pandemic have faded as the economy recovers faster than expected, and people resume paying their mortgages after being offered six-month loan holidays last year.Instead, a shortage of supply is helping fuel the price boom. The number of houses advertised for sale in the first three weeks of February was down 26% from a year earlier, CoreLogic said.“Housing inventory is around record lows for this time of the year and buyer demand is well above average,” Lawless said. “These conditions favor sellers. Buyers are likely confronting a sense of FOMO, which limits their ability to negotiate.”Home prices could rise about 20% over this year and next, according to Westpac Banking Corp.“The upturn is being supported by record low interest rates; the confident expectation amongst borrowers that these rates will remain low for years to come; ample credit supply; and an improving economic backdrop as the roll-out of vaccines promises to bring the pandemic to an end,” the bank’s economists said in a report last week.(Adds chart after third paragraph, comment from Bloomberg Economics.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82

    Margaret Maron, a prolific North Carolina-based mystery writer whose book series won her major awards and plaudits in the genre, has died at age 82, a family member said on Sunday. Maron died on Tuesday at a hospice center in Raleigh from stroke-related complications, according to her son, John Maron. Maron is best known for the Sigrid Harald series of books, which focused on a New York police lieutenant, and the Knott series, which was about a North Carolina judge.

  • Texas Storm Could Be the ‘Costliest in the State’s History’

    Last week's monstrous winter storm in Texas, which triggered millions of blackouts and "boil water" notices, is resulting in what could be "the largest claims event and costliest storm in the state's...

  • AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: The Times

    The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Biden Calls Saudi Prince Plot Against Khashoggi ‘Outrageous’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called it “outrageous” that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed off on the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and cast ahead to an announcement about the kingdom next week.Biden said in an interview with Univision News that he told Saudi King Salman this week that “the rules are changing” in the kingdom’s relationship with the U.S. and promised “significant changes” on Monday.The prince has denied involvement in the killing and the kingdom rejected what it called a “false” U.S. narrative. No sanctions have been announced against him.The Biden administration on Friday released a partially redacted report the Trump administration withheld from the public revealing that the U.S. intelligence committee believed the crown prince was responsible for Khashoggi’s October 2018 murder inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” the report concluded.“It is outrageous what happened,” Biden said.Saudi stocks fell on Sunday, the first day of trading in Riyadh after the release of the report.Kingdom ‘Rejects’ FindingThe report builds on classified intelligence from the CIA and other agencies. The kingdom dismissed it outright.“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The prince has said he accepts symbolic responsibility for the killing as the country’s de facto ruler. Saudi officials have said the murder was carried out by rogue agents who’ve since been prosecuted. Relevant authorities took “all possible measures within our legal system” to ensure those agents were properly investigated and that justice was served, the statement said.The decision to release the report, compiled by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, reflects the Biden administration’s determination to recalibrate relations with Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, over its human rights record.Saudi Commentators Welcome U.S. Report as VindicationAlthough the four-page declassified version didn’t disclose any direct evidence or the U.S. intelligence methods that were used in reaching its conclusion, it said the team that killed Khashoggi included seven members of the crown prince’s “elite personal protective detail” who wouldn’t have taken part without his approval.“The Crown Prince viewed Khashoggi as a threat to the Kingdom and broadly supported using violent measures if necessary to silence him,” the report said. The report said it had “high confidence” about the 21 people who were involved in the killing on the prince’s behalf.At least for now, there is no indication that the U.S. plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally.Saudi Arabia dominates the Gulf Arab region geographically, is its economic powerhouse, and has for decades been a political heavyweight in regional affairs. It’s also one of the biggest customers for American arms.Biden will have to navigate the relationship with Saudi Arabia carefully, however, as he seeks to re-engage Iran and persuade it to resume compliance with the nuclear accord. Signaling that being tougher on Saudi Arabia won’t mean he’s soft on Iran, the administration ordered airstrikes overnight on Iranian-backed militias in Syria that it blames for rocket attacks on U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.“There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House on Saturday for his home in Delaware.Economic PowerhouseAfter the report was released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions against 76 Saudi individuals under what he called a new “Khashoggi Ban” policy. Under that authority, the U.S. says it will single out anyone who, acting for a foreign government, engages in “counter-dissident activities” beyond that country’s borders.State Department spokesman Ned Price had told reporters Thursday that the U.S. was looking at other ways to punish the perpetrators of Khashoggi’s killing. Among the options may be cutting back arms sales to Saudi Arabia, he said without elaborating.The decision to release the report reflects a return, under Biden, to routine diplomatic channels and traditional U.S. pressure over human rights, even on allies.Trump put Saudi Arabia at the center of his Middle East strategy, making it his first foreign visit. He later abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal with a common enemy, Iran, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Trump dismissed concerns about whether the crown prince approved the Khashoggi killing -- “Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t,” he said -- citing the economic rewards of selling arms to the Saudis. His secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, said the U.S. had “no direct evidence” linking the prince to the murder, while Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner maintained a close working relationship with him.In contrast, within his first few days in office, Biden put on hold major weapons sales to the kingdom pending review, and announced an end to U.S. support for offensive actions in Yemen. In an overt rebuke, he also downgraded relations with Prince Mohammed, who runs the day-to-day affairs of the kingdom and typically liaises directly with foreign leaders. Instead, Biden has called King Salman his official counterpart.(Updates with Saudi market reaction on Sunday in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in the Next 3 Months

    After losing 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) bounced more than 75% higher from the bear market low set on March 23. Unfortunately, the stock market's incredible 11-month bull run may come to a crashing halt. Although it's impossible to predict stock market crashes and corrections with any true precision, there are more than enough clues to suggest that trouble is brewing.

  • Buffett upbeat on U.S. and Berkshire, buys back stock even as pandemic hits results

    Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Buffett used his annual letter to investors to assure he and his successors would be careful stewards of their money at Berkshire, where "the passage of time" and "an inner calm" would help serve them well. Despite the disappearance last year of more than 31,000 jobs from Berkshire's workforce, Buffett retained his trademark optimism, buying back a record $24.7 billion of its stock in 2020 in a sign he considers it undervalued.

  • Asia-Pacific Indexes: Post Weekly Losses as Global Bond Yield Surge Wreaks Havoc

    Asia-Pacific stock indexes were pressured as risk assets lost their sheen after global bond yields firmed on expectations of economic expansion.

  • Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste

    Japanese companies are ramping up the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to reduce waste and cut costs in the pandemic, and looking to score some sustainability points along the way. Disposing of Japan's more than 6 million tonnes in food waste costs the world's No.3 economy some 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) a year, government data shows. With the highest food waste per capita in Asia, the Japanese government has enacted a new law to halve such costs from 2000 levels by 2030, pushing companies to find solutions.