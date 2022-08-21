Teen with ‘extensive’ juvenile history arrested again for alleged carjacking, police say

A teenager with a criminal past was arrested after allegedly carjacking a person.

A 17-year-old has been with carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony after allegedly stealing a car, according to a release.

On Aug. 19, officers responded to the 3000 Block of Lamar Avenue regarding a carjacking just before 9 p.m.

Police went to the area where the car was last seen and observed the carjacked car at February Road and Peace Street, a release said.

According to reports, officers initiated a traffic stop of the car on Horn Lake Road, at which time the car struck a curb and sidewalk, and the car became disabled.

The driver, later identified as a 17-year-old, was seen exiting the car and running west on Shelby Drive.

Officers pursued him on foot until he was captured in the 100 Block of East Shelby Drive, the release said.

He was arrested and transported to Juvenile Court on charges of carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to police, this isn’t the first time the teen has been in trouble with the law.

The teen’s extensive juvenile arrest history includes:

Assault/Intimidation and Vandalism 10/28/2020 ― 15-years-old

Aggravated Assault 6/17/2020 ― 15-years-old

Simple Assault 1/7/2020 ― 15-years-old

Simple Assault 7/11/2019 ― 14-years-old

Criminal Trespassing 5/13/2019 ― 14-years-old

Disorderly Conduct 4/27/2018 ― 13-years-old

Domestic Violence 11/2/2017 ― 12-years-old

