Teen to face juvenile charges after school-shooting threat

Nov. 1—HENDERSON — Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies were under orders Monday to take out a juvenile petition for the 13-year-old authorities believe is responsible for an Instagram post that threatened a school shooting.

Sheriff Curtis Brame announced on Friday that authorities had identified the person behind the social media posting, and on Monday he said they intended to pursue juvenile charges against the youth.

The sheriff confirmed that the threat targeted a school in the Vance County Schools system, and along with an actual shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on South Garnett Street contributed to the school system's decision to cancel the evening's Vance County-J.F. Webb football game.

"Of course I supported it," Brame said of that decision.

Because of the youth's age and the confidentiality of juvenile court cases, his or her name is not being released.

Henderson police, meanwhile, are still investigating Friday afternoon's South Garnett Street shooting, which occurred at the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop and sent two people to the hospital.

One of the victims was the intended target of the shooting and was shot in the abdomen as he sat in a car at the muffler shop. The other, an elderly woman, was hit in the calf by a stray bullet that penetrated her SUV at the downtown post office.

"Everybody's in stable condition, and expected to recover," Police Chief Marcus Barrow.

Barrow added that city investigators have "a bunch of leads we're following and tracking down," and they are waiting for the results of some lab tests.

Investigators believe two men walked up on a pair of vehicles that were in the parking lot, and then opened fire. Stray rounds flew in the direction of the post office when at least one of the men fired at a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police in addition to investigating the shooting scene spent the rest of Friday afternoon running down what the chief termed "ghost calls" about other potential shooting-related incidents.

But the South Garnett Street shooting occurred at that corner lot at Hayes Muffler, and it was isolated to that location," Barrow said. "It began there and ended there."

