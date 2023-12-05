Teen faces 100-year sentence in Clarksville shooting case

Dec. 4—CLARK COUNTY — A Clarksville teen faces a 100-year sentence after being charged with shooting into the home of Clarksville's police chief last fall.

James Wall, 18, was arraigned in Clark Circuit 4 on Monday afternoon, more than a year after the incident.

Wall faces two counts of attempted murder, and one count of criminal recklessness, all felonies, in the case. He's also facing a firearms enhancement, which could add additional time to his potential sentence.

Prosecutors argue Wall refused to participate in a pre-trial interview ahead of his arraignment hearing.

Clark Circuit Court 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael set his bond at $100,000 cash-only for now and scheduled a bond review hearing for next Monday in the case. Wall is to speak with pre-trial services ahead of the bond-reduction hearing, Carmichael said.

"James, he's 18 and was scared; he didn't know who he was talking to," said Public Defender Craig Graham, in reference to Wall not participating in the pre-trial interview.

Clark County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tim Gray asked Judge Carmichael for a six-figure bond in the case. He said Wall is a danger to the community, and a flight risk, based on the severity of the charges.

"This is a very serious crime," Gray said. "Shooting into the household of two individuals."

Wall is the second person charged in connection with the shooting.

On Sept. 18, 2022, Indiana State Police detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired several rounds into his house. No one was injured in the incident; however, Clarksville Police Department detectives, crime scene technicians, and ISP detectives recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. The investigation also uncovered evidence that numerous rounds struck and entered the residence.

ISP Detective Chris Tucker continued the investigation with the assistance of the Clarksville Police Department and in conjunction with the Clark County Prosecutor's Office.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2022, Detective Tucker, armed with an arrest warrant, arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile on two counts of attempted murder and one count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, a level 5 Felony.

Samuel Jaggers, 17, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, in Clark Circuit Court No. 4.

Jaggers had initially been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the case and as the investigation continued it was determined he didn't fire the rounds into the home.

ISP continued to investigate the shooting and arrested Wall last week.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, police found that Wall's father sold the gun used in the shooting to a Jeffersonville pawn shop after the incident took place.

Wall is due back in Clark Circuit Court 4 for a bond review on Dec. 11.