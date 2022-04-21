Teen faces 118 charges after cars broken into across Memphis

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A teen is facing nearly 120 charges after dozens of cars were broken into across Memphis on April 20.

According to police, the car break-ins, which all occurred on April, 20, happened at following locations:

  • MLGW in the 1900 block of East Raines Road

  • Whitehaven High School in the 4800 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard

  • Hillcrest High School in the 4100 block of Graceland Drive

  • Holiday Inn Express in the 3400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard

  • Hamilton High School in the 1300 block of Person Avenue

  • UPS in the 2900 block of Carrier Street

Memphis police said surveillance footage showed a black SUV Ford Edge. That same day, officers said they found a vehicle that matched the description and went to check it out.

When police arrived, the SUV was gone, and two men went into a vehicle nearby.

One of the suspects, Anthwan Cox, was inside at the time and was later arrested by MPD.

Anthwan Cox was charged with 24 counts of Burglary of an Automobile and 24 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000.

Police also said they went to the home of a 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the break-ins and is now facing 59 counts of Burglary of an Automobile and 59 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Weekly NFT sales jump 20% to $246 million. These were the 5 best-selling digital collections.

    Total NFT sales volume hit $25 billion over the past year as artists, investors, and entrepreneurs descend upon the nascent Web3 space.

  • 1,020 civilian bodies in Kyiv morgues says Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

    Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, tells AFP that the bodies of more than 1,000 civilians are being stored in morgues in and around Kyiv after Russian troops withdrew from the region, and details how the Russia "drank vodka" next to a mass grave.

  • 'I just killed my brother,' caller tells dispatcher; Windham boy described as 'very happy'

    An unidentified male caller told a Portage County sheriff's dispatcher that he had just killed his brother. The boy's school district is in shock.

  • Elon Musk Offers Surprising Idea to Explain Netflix's Problems

    Tesla's CEO assessed streaming platform Netflix's report and was dissatisfied with the explanations management provided.

  • Unprovoked attack fractures Seattle woman’s lower jaw

    An unknown man approached her from behind, landing two “haymaker” punches on her head.

  • 2 men accused of running Ponzi scheme with investment company to take plea deal, court documents say

    People gave their life savings to two men they hoped would double it. However, investigators said that money went toward a Ponzi scheme and they might not get it back.

  • A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail

    The rapper, who is expecting his first baby with Rihanna, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday

  • Ethiopians hope to fight for Russia in Ukraine

    STORY: Drawn by rumors on social media, queues of hopeful men have been forming outside the Russian embassy in&nbsp;Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.Their hope? To enlist to fight for Russia in Ukraine.What began as a trickle of volunteers swelled over two weeks to scores, two neighborhood residents told Reuters.Among them was 40-year-old security guard Biniam Woldetsadik - a retired soldier. "The reason I want to go to Russia is not to fight Ukraine but because I am not benefiting from my country. I'd rather be a national of a different country."There is no evidence that any&nbsp;Ethiopians have been sent to Ukraine, nor is it clear if any ever will be.On Tuesday, Reuters reporters saw several hundred men registering with&nbsp;Ethiopian security guards outside the embassy. The guards recorded their names and asked for proof of military service.By Wednesday, the number had dwindled to around 20.The Russian embassy did not respond to questions from Reuters about whether Russia was deploying Ethiopian volunteers to Ukraine.It issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the&nbsp;Ethiopians who showed up outside the embassy were well-wishers expressing "solidarity and support for the Russian Federation."The Ethiopian foreign ministry welcomed the Russian statement for what it called "refuting the unfounded reports of recruitment for the Russian Armed Forces" but did not respond to Reuters questions. Neither did the Russian foreign ministry.Many parts of Ethiopia are riven by conflict and annual inflation hovers around 30%.Men in the queue said they'd been drawn by rumors of monetary incentives on social media and the possibility of work in Russia after the war.Such as trader Leta Kibru."I am willing to leave&nbsp;Ethiopia&nbsp;to support the Russian government in whatever way I can. I want to go and fight along Russians now and in future."He said he had heard about a $2,000 payout from friends who had registered before him. Two others in the queues this week said they had seen posts on Facebook saying the embassy was signing up recruits.Reuters was not able to find any posts on the subject from official sources or confirm any such offer.Ethiopia has called on all sides in the war to exercise restraint.It did not vote on a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the February 24 invasion of Ukraine which Russia calls a "special operation".Many in Ethiopia have voiced solidarity with Russia, which has enjoyed close relations with the Horn of Africa nation since the Soviet era.

  • Sheriff: Items worth more than $400K stolen from Louis Vuitton Store in Kenwood Towne Centre

    Sheriff: Items worth more than $400K stolen from Louis Vuitton Store in Kenwood Towne Centre

  • Friendship worth a million bucks: MA lottery winner splits prize after friend’s good deed

    A Methuen man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend, who came through in a meaningful way for his son earlier that week.

  • Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

    David Bonola was a handyman for Orsolya Gaal and the two had an on-and-off intimate relationship for two years, police said.

  • Handyman arrested in death of NYC mom had intimate relationship with her, police say

    Police in New York have arrested handyman David Bonola in the death of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal, who was found stabbed in a duffel bag in Queens.

  • 'Unimaginable tragedy': 5 people, dog found dead at Minnesota home

    The bodies of five people and a dog were found at a Minnesota home Wednesday in what a police official called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

  • Chinese court sentences U.S. citizen to death for murder - CCTV

    A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in June 2019 the defendant arranged to meet and talk with the victim, a Chinese citizen surnamed Chen, at a bus top in Ningbo before going on to kill her with a "folding knife".

  • DUI case against wife of California cheese magnate moving forward. Here’s the latest

    Police say she drove 125 mph, causing a DUI crash that injured three people.

  • Video shows disturbing moments before, after security guard’s murder outside Atlanta restaurant

    Surveillance video shows the suspect walking up to Anthony Frazier from behind dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack. The video appears to show a gun in his right hand.

  • Manhattan DA’s Star Witness: Indict Trump Now or I’m Out

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Manhattan prosecutors don’t indict former President Donald Trump with the grand jury they’ve got in the next nine days, the key witness investigators have used to build their entire case says he won’t help revive it in the future.Michael Cohen, the New York lawyer Trump used for years as his family company’s trusted consigliere, told The Daily Beast he’s already wasted too much of his time on a case that slowly and then suddenly doesn’

  • Sherri Papini's theatrics are what got her caught, detectives say

    The detectives who worked on the case of Sherri Papini, the woman who pleaded guilty Monday to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it, said it

  • 5 minors arrested for brutal attack on woman in Boston's Downtown Crossing

    Boston police say the assault is one of several incidents involving a specific group of violent juveniles that have been terrorizing the Downtown Crossing area.

  • ECSO: Three children found living in 'deplorable' filth, deputies struggled with the smell

    “Roaches and other bugs collected on the garbage in droves,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office social media post.