Teen faces 118 charges after cars broken into across Memphis

A teen is facing nearly 120 charges after dozens of cars were broken into across Memphis on April 20.

According to police, the car break-ins, which all occurred on April, 20, happened at following locations:

MLGW in the 1900 block of East Raines Road

Whitehaven High School in the 4800 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard

Hillcrest High School in the 4100 block of Graceland Drive

Holiday Inn Express in the 3400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard

Hamilton High School in the 1300 block of Person Avenue

UPS in the 2900 block of Carrier Street

Memphis police said surveillance footage showed a black SUV Ford Edge. That same day, officers said they found a vehicle that matched the description and went to check it out.

When police arrived, the SUV was gone, and two men went into a vehicle nearby.

One of the suspects, Anthwan Cox, was inside at the time and was later arrested by MPD.

Anthwan Cox was charged with 24 counts of Burglary of an Automobile and 24 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000.

Police also said they went to the home of a 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the break-ins and is now facing 59 counts of Burglary of an Automobile and 59 counts of Theft of Property under $1,000.

