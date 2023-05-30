Teen faces additional charge in fatal shooting

May 30—THOMASVILLE — A 14-year-old male faces an additional charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting earlier this month of a 15-year-old boy at a Thomasville residence, the Thomasville Police Department announced late Tuesday afternoon.

The 14-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was charged last week with possession of a stolen firearm. Thomasville police said that they brought the homicide charge after consulting with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy Dallas Redwine Jr. died May 19 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Police have not released any information about how Redwine was shot, only that it happened in a house in the 100 block of Johnia Court about 11 a.m. May 18. Police arrived to find him in a front bedroom with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 14-year-old suspect has remained in custody at the Alexander Juvenile Detention Center since May 18.