Teen faces additional charges in Duluth homicide; mental health evaluation ongoing

Jul. 2—A Proctor teen is now facing additional charges as he continues to undergo a mental health evaluation following a May 22 homicide in Duluth.

Patrick Wilson Battees Jr., who recently turned 18, was set to appear in juvenile court Thursday for a review of the competency assessment that was first ordered in late May, days after he was arrested for the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Juamada Keller Anderson Jr.

But attorneys told Judge Eric Hylden that Battees was taking part in a follow-up interview with a psychologist, with findings expected to be delivered in the near future. Hylden continued the hearing until July 15.

Meanwhile, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Amy Lukasavitz filed an amended delinquency petition charging Battees with unintentional second-degree murder and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. He already was facing a count of intentional second-degree murder.

Prosecutors are seeking to have Battees, who was 17 at the time of Anderson's death, certified to stand trial as an adult — but the court must first determine whether he is capable of understanding the proceedings and participating in his own defense.

Battees is one of five people who have been charged in connection with the investigation, with four people having been accused of firing shots amid what police described as a "chaotic" situation.

Police reports filed in court indicate that Battees and Anderson were conversing on the porch of an apartment building at 118 E. Third St. just before the shooting. The incident, authorities said, escalated after two other men, Markus Seville Morris and Laurel Larice Ladd Jr., were seen pulling into a nearby parking lot and seemingly "forming a plan."

Video allegedly shows Morris, 31, walking up to Battees on the porch and demonstrating "pre-attack cues by sizing up Battees and pulling his shorts up." Anderson can then be seen getting between the two men before Morris pushes him against the railing, the reports state.

Story continues

Investigators said Ladd, 25, could then be seen entering the confrontation and punching Battees. As the scuffle moved toward the sidewalk, Ladd reportedly could be seen handing an item — which investigators believe to be a gun — to Morris.

Battees is then allegedly seen taking out his own firearm and shooting, striking Anderson as the crowd begins to disperse. Video allegedly shows Morris pointing his gun and shooting at Battees before handing the weapon back to Ladd. Police said Battees fled the scene but was arrested a few blocks away after stashing his gun in a discarded couch.

Investigators subsequently indicated the incident may have been linked to a 2020 shooting that reportedly injured a relative of Ladd. Battees was not charged with the shooting itself, but did serve a 9-month jail sentence in Douglas County after leading police on a resulting high-speed chase.

Two others allegedly admitted to firing shots at the scene of Anderson's death.

Tyrone Deshun Childs Sr., 35, reportedly told police he was sitting in a white van across the street at the time of the homicide and fired a 9-mm handgun at "some Native dude" after Anderson was struck. Eddie Ezra Conyers Jr., 17, allegedly stated that he "wanted to see a fight" and shot off five rounds in response to the initial gunfire.

Conyers also appeared in juvenile court Thursday, with Hylden scheduling a July 9 hearing on the prosecution's motion to have him tried as an adult on several firearm and drug counts.

Morris, Childs, and Ladd are all slated to make appearances in late July. Ladd is free on bond; the four other defendants remain in the St. Louis County Jail or Arrowhead Juvenile Center.