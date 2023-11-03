Teen faces attempted murder for allegedly trying to gun down 2 men in north Richland

An 18-year-old Richland man is facing possible attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at two men in Richland over the weekend.

Judge Joe Burrowes set bail at $1 million for Connor Schoneck, who is being held in the Benton County jail.

It’s not clear why Schoneck went to the Catskill Drive home on Sunday, Oct. 29, but he was prepared for violence, investigators claim in court documents filed this week.

During his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court, Schoneck acted surprised when he was told he could be charged with three counts attempted second-degree murder, along with illegally having a gun.

Deputy Prosecutor Tyler Grandgeorge explained Schoneck was initially arrested on lesser charges, but police had since adjusted their recommendation.

Grandgeorge asked for the high bail amount, saying he didn’t believe Schoneck would return to court if he was released from jail. He noted the teen also is wanted in juvenile court on a first-degree escape charge.

Schoneck’s defense attorney Katherine Bohnet said they would hold off on making a bail argument.

Shots fired in Richland

A 22-year-old victim told police when he and another man returned to the Catskill Drive home about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Schoneck was waiting for them and ready for a fight, according to court documents.

Schoneck pulled out a gun and fired a round at him but the shot missed and hit the ground. Schoneck then ran after the other man, allegedly firing at him twice and again missing, according to court documents.

On Monday, Schoneck returned to the house and allegedly put the gun to the first victim’s head and pulled the trigger. The man later told police he heard the gun click but it didn’t fire.

While Schoneck fumbled with the weapon, trying to fix or reload it, the victim managed to get away, according to court documents.