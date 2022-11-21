Teen faces charges after crashing car in Dallas chase, leaving 1 dead, 4 injured: police

One person was killed and four other people were injured Saturday night in a suspect’s vehicle that crashed in Dallas during a police chase, Garland police said.

The chase began in Garland when officers tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe believed to be involved in a string of burglaries throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, but the driver refused to stop and fled into Dallas, police said.

Once in the area of the 12200 block of Greenville Avenue in Dallas, the driver failed to maintain control of the SUV, overcorrecting and causing the vehicle to overturn, Garland police said in a news release.

Two suspects who suffered minor injuries fled the scene, but they were arrested a short time later. Three others in the crashed SUV were taken to a local hospital. One of them died, but authorities have not released a name.

Garland police identified the driver of the white Tahoe as 18-year-old Joey William Jarvis of Dallas, who faces two counts of evading arrest and detention causing serious bodily injury and three charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Additional charges against Jarvis are pending.

Garland police tried to make the stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday when officers saw the SUV, which they believed belonged to suspects who were known to be armed during recent burglaries. They were considered dangerous, having fired a gun in a previous offense, police said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter tracked the Tahoe to the Greenville Avenue area in Dallas.

Garland police said Monday that an investigation continued.