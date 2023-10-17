Teen faces criminal charges for rap song insulting his high school and its teachers

A 15-year-old Louisiana student is facing criminal charges after he allegedly posted a rap video to YouTube that insulted his high school and its teachers.

"Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre and Lafourche Parish Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin announced that a Central Lafourche High School student has been charged amid threats," the Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook. "The song contained thoughts of violence directed at specific teachers at the school."

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has until Thursday to release what specific charges the teen will face. According to Lafourche Parish Sheriff PIO Brennan Matherne, the Sheriff's Office has up to 72 hours to release the specific charges a teen may face.

"We have within that time to complete an affidavit like we would in any other arrest that would lay out the reasoning for the charges and the specific charge," he explained. "The affidavit is going to lay out the reasoning of the charges and it's not limited to he just made a song, it's the totality of the circumstances surrounding it and the specific things that he mentioned in the song. So, that's where the charges come in."

The song is a "diss track" titled [expletive] CENTRAL LAFOURCHE.

The teenager from Gray, whose name has not been released by the Sheriff's Office nor the Lafourche Parish School District, insults many teachers at the school by name. At one point in the song, he says he wants to move to Terrebonne Parish to receive a better education.

At times the young man sings about hitting a teacher and using his male member in defiance.

"They talkin' about I don't do work and [expletive], you lying [expletive], I'm fixing to smack you [expletive] and make you eat that [expletive]," the rapper sings.

Lafourche Parish Superintendent Jarod Martin said he received a link to the song Oct. 16 from staff at Central Lafourche. About the same time, he said, one of the staff members of the school who was named in the song had contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The school district will determine what action will be taken after the investigation is completed, Martin said, and until that time the teenager is not allowed back at school.

According to Matherne, the teen is currently being monitored by an ankle bracelet.

