Teen faces manslaughter charge after fatal Dunedin crash, Pinellas deputies say

An 18-year-old previously arrested on a vehicular homicide charge is now facing a charge of DUI-manslaughter after Pinellas deputies say toxicology tests show he was driving impaired when he hit a woman’s car and killed her.

Dominic Rampi, of Dunedin, was charged with DUI-manslaughter Tuesday after toxicology reports showed he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana when he crashed into the car of Marion Miller, 75, on April 5, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Rampi was driving a 2011 BMW 335I south on Belcher Road at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at the intersection with Curlew Road. The BMW crashed into the side of a 2013 Dodge Charger headed east on Curlew, driven by Miller. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died, deputies said.

At the time of Rampi’s initial arrest, deputies said speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash, and additional charges were pending.

Rampi was previously released on $20,000 bail after his initial arrest on April 6. Rampi was being held at the Pinellas County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $10,000, according to jail records.