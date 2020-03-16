Teen faces murder charge following police chase and collision, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested on Sunday an 18-year-old man in connection with the death of 19-year-old Antwon Risher. The arrest was made after a vehicle chase and crash, police said.

Donquavis Johnson is in custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said that prior to his arrest, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop of the suspected vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

“Officers initially lost sight of the vehicle but were able to relocate it after it had caused a collision with another unoccupied vehicle,” a statement released on Monday said.

No police vehicles were involved in the collision, officials said.

Risher was shot and killed late Saturday at a South End apartment community north of Marie G. Davis Middle School, police said on Sunday.

The shooting occurred close to midnight in the 3500 block of Griffith Street, off South Tryon Street, officials said. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the apartment complex, police said on Sunday. Medic pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials said.