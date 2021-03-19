Teen faces murder charge in relation to shooting Monday on N.C. 72 West

Mar. 19—LUMBERTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested and charged in the Monday shooting on N.C. 72 West that left one person dead and two people injured.

Homicide investigators arrested the juvenile about 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Jason B. West of Lumberton.

The teen is being held in Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

"The juvenile is likely to be charged with additional offenses related to the case," according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely," a Sheriff's Office statement reads in part.

Deputies were dispatched about 9:21 p.m. Monday to 2637 N.C. 72 W. in Lumberton after receiving a report of two people shot, according to the Sheriff's Office. West was found dead in the the residence's yard. While deputies were on scene, a third individual suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Jamison D. Locklear, 18, and a 17-year-old male were taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, and both are recovering from their injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"This is yet another example of unnecessary violence being committed by under-supervised youth. Unfortunately in this case, it has led to the murder of a young man and others being seriously injured," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

"The prison system shouldn't have to raise children. The parents or legal guardians have to take responsibility for their kids. I can only hope and pray that these teens will realize the destruction they have caused not only to themselves but to the victim's family and all of their families as well," Wilkins added.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.