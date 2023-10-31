Teen faces murder charges after man fatally stabbed in southwest Phoenix

A teenager faces murder charges after he was accused of stabbing another man to death during a fight in southwest Phoenix over the weekend.

Court records show that 18-year-old Nicolas Leonardo Rios stabbed a 28-year-old man multiple times near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after a fight between himself and family members against two other men on Saturday night.

The victim's name was not released by police and was redacted in court records.

Initial information from Phoenix police indicated that Rios was in a fight with two men when he stabbed them, leaving one dead and another injured. Witnesses told officers that Rios and other suspects ran away into a nearby home after the incident.

According to court records, accounts of the incident from witnesses, Rios and his family have conflicting reports as to how the fight started. However, in the end, Rios told police that he had stabbed the victim with whom he previously had issues, according to court records.

Police say fight turned fatal, suspects try to hide evidence

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Phoenix police were called to a house off 63rd Avenue and Watkins Street for reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man lying inside the garage of a home with multiple stab wounds to his torso. Phoenix fire crews responded to the area and pronounced the 28-year-old dead.

According to court records, witnesses told police that the victim was standing inside his garage with some friends when "several young" men and women walked by and started a verbal argument with them. The group walked onto the victim's property and a physical altercation and subsequent stabbing took place.

After police arrived at the above location, witnesses directed officers to a house down the street where they said the suspects ran into after the stabbing.

Police surrounded the house and started to call the suspects out of the residence. Rios, a 19-year-old man, and a 16-year-old boy came out of the home — they were later identified to be brothers. Police said in court records that the 16-year-old made a statement under stress that they were in a fight at the house down the street.

According to court records, another witness at the scene told police that Nicole Martinez, later identified as the mother of the brothers, was an involved suspect. The witness said Martinez, 37, placed the knife used in the stabbing into a plastic bag and then into the witness' Dodge Charger that was parked just south of the house Rios and his brothers ran into after the incident.

Rios, Martinez, and the two brothers were later questioned by police.

According to court records, Rios' 19-year-old brother told police he went to help Rios and their younger brother from two men who attacked them, and he did not know that anyone was stabbed. Their 16-year-old brother told police that Rios stabbed a man after a fight with two other men, one of whom had hit their mom with a stick while the other was swinging a plastic crate at them.

Rios could also face charges of tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teen faces murder charges after stabbing in southwest Phoenix