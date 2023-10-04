Teen faces possible life sentence in fatal shooting in Maili

Oct. 4—Shae'Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii, 16, allegedly shot four people, killing 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa and injuring three men, after a Maili cockfight.

A 16-year-old Waianae boy was indicted Tuesday on 11 felony murder and firearm charges in the April 15 shooting in Maili that left two people dead and three injured.

If convicted, Shae'Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii, who is being charged as an adult, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

An Oahu grand jury indicted McEnroe-Keaulii for second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Cathy Rabellizsa, who was killed by a single gunshot to the head after a Maili cockfight. He was also indicted on three counts of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting three men : Randall Medeiros, Kirk Hayghe and Glenn Miyose.

The teenager is indicted on first-degree attempted murder because he engaged in conduct intended or known to cause the deaths of more than one person, namely Rabellizsa and the three men he is accused of shooting and wounding. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

McEnroe-Keaulii was also indicted on six firearm charges.

The grand jury set his bail at $2 million. His arraignment and plea hearing is scheduled for Monday before Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said that although the defendant is just 16 years old, "we have charged him as an adult because of the seriousness of the crimes he is alleged to have committed."

He said the evidence shows he and Jacob Borge "fired guns into a large crowd, killing two people and injuring several others. Their actions demand we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law."

Borge, 23, was indicted in April with identical charges, except that he is charged in the death of Gary Rabellizsa, 34, who received multiple gunshot wounds to the hand and torso.

An initial court document supporting probable cause for the arrest of the two suspects gave the following account of the shooting on April 15, just after midnight :

The cockfight was in the rear dirt lot at 87-131 Kaukamana Road. Shooting victim Miyose told detectives three brothers began arguing after the event was over with six male affiliates of Eddie Caspino, a well-known Waianae chicken fight organizer.

Miyose, who was shot in the thigh, and the other two men who were also shot but not seriously injured, were not involved in the fight and had tried to stop the fight, police said.

Cathy Rabellizsa went to the cockfight with her husband, Stanley Rabellizsa Sr., who told police that he accompanied her around midnight to the restroom where a fight with about 10 people had erupted, and saw two men with handguns.

Stanley Rabellizsa also told detectives he and Gary Rabellizsa tried to break up a fight, and a male attacked Gary so Gary punched him, knocking him down. Gary also punched and knocked down a second male attacker.

The first male got up, pointed a gun and shot five or six times at Stanley Rabellizsa and his wife, he told police.

By 8 a.m. April 15, Rabellizsas son Stanley Rabellizsa Jr. heard that a person named Shaedan-Styles had shot at people, and discovered a photo on social media with that name. Rabellizsa Jr. showed the photo to his father, who identified him as the person who shot at his wife, police said.

Stanley Rabellizsa's nephew, Trestan Rabellizsa, received information about Gary Rabellizsa's alleged shooter, known as "Hot Boi Jake." They found social media photos of him, and Stanley Rabellizsa identified him as the person who shot at Gary Rabellizsa.

Stanley Rabellizsa identified Borge from a photo lineup as the man who had two handguns and shot at Gary Rabellizsa.