Teen faces trial in connection with Harris murder

Aug. 24—A Meadville teenager will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a murder at a Walnut Street apartment last month.

On Monday, Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on homicide and other charges filed by Meadville Police Department.

By waiving his right to the hearing, Sherene automatically was ordered held for trial in county court on all charges for his alleged role in the July 3 shooting death of Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19.

Sherene is charged by police with criminal homicide, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking plus conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit simple assault.

He now is scheduled to go on trial on those charges during the January 2022 criminal trial term of county court.

Sherene is one of two Meadville teens accused by city police of homicide and related charges for allegedly killing Harris at Harris' second-floor apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. around 3:10 a.m. July 3. The Crawford County Coroner's Office ruled Harris' death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Sherene and Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, were charged by city police on July 7, with Sherene taken into police custody later that day.

Sherene has been held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond since his arrest.

However, Boitnott remained at large Monday as did a third person wanted in connection with the incident.

Timothy Taquan Bolden, 25, of Meadville is not charged by Meadville police with homicide, but is accused of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with Harris' fatal shooting. Police filed the charges against Bolden on the day of the shooting.

The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting city police in the search for Boitnott and Bolden.

