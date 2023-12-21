Teen facing $250K bail on weapons charge released from jail

Dec. 21—A Lockport teen who spent the past month in Niagara County Jail on high bail was released with non-monetary conditions Thursday by Niagara County Court Judge John J. Ottaviano.

Dominic Rosselli, 18, of 144 Locust St., was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, Nov. 21 and was ordered remanded to jail in lieu of $250,000 bail by City Court Judge William Watson. The teen had been found in possession of a loaded handgun by Lockport Police after he exited a vehicle outside his residence; police were looking for the vehicle, according to Rosselli's arrest report.

Rosselli got a bail hearing in county court after his family retained an attorney, Richard Shaw. The teen does not have a prior criminal history, Shaw said.

Conditions of Rosselli's release from jail include: he must wear an ankle monitor and follow a curfew set by the county probation department. He will be allowed to visit his grandmother, who resides in Orleans County, on Christmas Day, Ottaviano ruled.

The judge advised Rosselli that he is at "a crossroads" where he can choose to obey the law or continue to "hang around the wrong crowd" and go to state prison.

"You're getting a break this morning," Ottaviano told the teen. "I hope you use it well."

After court, Shaw said that the district attorney has six months to indict Rosselli on charges. There are no court appearances scheduled at this time.

According to Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman, Rosselli's arrest is not connected to the Nov. 20 fatal shooting of Spalding Street resident Michael Hathaway, or any other "investigations."