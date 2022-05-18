Teen facing adult charges after Erie police say off-duty sheriff's deputy witnesses shooting

An Erie teenager is facing multiple counts of assault and endangering as an adult after city police said an off-duty sheriff's deputy witnessed the boy firing a gun in a westside neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police the teen was shooting at a vehicle. No one was reported injured in the incident, according to Erie police.

Daevaughn R. Henderson, 17, is the latest Erie teenager to be charged as an adult in a shooting in the recent uptick in gun violence in the city. He is charged by Erie police with offenses including four felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and several counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in a shooting reported on Tuesday at about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West 17th Street.

According to police, an off-duty Erie County sheriff's deputy was traveling through the area when the deputy saw the muzzle flash of a gun and heard two gunshots. The deputy chased after the teen suspect while reporting the shooting to Erie police.

Officers who arrived on scene found Henderson in the custody of the sheriff's deputy, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Wednesday.

Witnesses to the shooting told police they saw the suspect pull a gun from his waistband and fire it toward a vehicle before running off.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene and found some suspected drugs on Henderson, according to Lorah.

Erie 2nd Ward District Judge Ed Wilson arraigned Henderson on the charges early Wednesday morning and set bond at $125,000, according to Erie police.

The shooting was one of two that Erie police responded to in the city on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were sent to the area of East 23rd and Wayne streets to investigate reports of shots fired. The officers found several shell casings in the intersection and located a vehicle that was struck by gunfire, Lorah said.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects were caught in the shooting as of Wednesday.

