Teen facing attempted murder charge as an adult

Oct. 6—WEST POINT — A Clay County teen has been charged as an adult after stabbing another juvenile.

West Point police were called to the North Mississippi Medical Center — West Point just before 4 p.m. Friday Oct. 1 for a juvenile who had been stabbed. Officers arrested Austin Hill, 16, and charged him as an adult with attempted murder.

During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $150,000. He had since been released on bond.

Police said the incident is still under investigation and ask that anyone with information on the incident submit information on the P3 app to Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or call the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244.

william.moore@djournal.com