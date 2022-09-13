Teen facing charges in connection with stabbing inside Boston high school

A 17-year-old boy from Randolph has been arrested in connection with a stabbing inside a high school in Boston on Monday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned in the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court on charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the Jeremiah Burke School at 60 Washington Street in Dorchester around 11 a.m. found an 18-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds to his back and shoulder.

The student was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

The suspect fled the scene following the incident but surrendered a “few hours later,” police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

