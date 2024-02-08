A student at St. Clair County Community College has been arrested after he reportedly accessed child pornography online.

Michigan State Police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Stephen Douglas Hertzfeld in a news release Thursday.

During an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police conducted a search warrant at Hertzfeld's dorm room. He was charged with one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material punishable with up to four years in prison each.

Hertzfeld was also charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 10 years in prison on one count and up to seven years on the second.

Hertzfeld was released from jail after posting a $30,000 surety bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in front of District Judge Mona Armstrong.

St. Clair County Community College did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Teen facing child pornography charges