Teen facing death penalty after being accused of murdering five relatives has shown ‘no remorse’

(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

An Alabama teenager currently facing capital murder charges for alleging murdering five of his relatives last year, has shown “no remorse”, according to recently released court documents.

Mason Wayne Sisk, 15, is charged with fatally shooting his father, stepmother and three younger siblings in Elkmont – a small town in Northern Alabama, near the border of Tennessee – in September 2019.

Court documents obtained by the local station WAAY show that the young man, who was 14 at the time of the slayings, is seemingly unaffected.

In the report, his probation officer said that the teenager “does not seem bothered by the fact he’s accused of murdering his family”.

“He has not shown any sign of remorse. While in detention, he has not talked about his family at all”, the probation officer said.

However, the probation officer also said that the teenager had been getting along with his fellow detainees, follows directions, and does his schoolwork.

The victims were his father, 38-year-old Joh Sisk, his stepmother, 35-year-old Mary Sisk, and his three half-siblings, 6-year-old Grayson, 5-year-old Aurora, and 6-month-old Colson, Huntville’s WZDX reported.

Court documents say each of his family members were shot in the head. A cousin cited by The New York Post last year speculated that he may have been motivated in part by learning that his mother, Mary Sisk, was not biologically related to him.

The teenager is charged with three counts of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14 and one count of capital murder of two or more victims.

Online records indicate he remains held without bond in Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Limestone County. It is not clear if he has yet had a chance to enter a plea.

