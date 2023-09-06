Teen facing federal charges after allegedly having gun in Dayton middle school parking lot

A 19-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court to having a gun in the parking lot of an area school.

In May, officers were called to a shots fired call in the parking lot of Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, according to a media release

Later that month police arrested Jacob Ruff, Jr. for running from officers at the scene of a loud block party.

Officers found a gun in his fanny pack.

The shell casings matched those found at the middle school, the release states.

Ruff was charged federally in July 2023.

Possessing a firearm in a school zone is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.



