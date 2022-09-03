Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say

The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July.

Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Back in July, police said they were called to Lake Drive in Gwinnett County near Norris Lake in Snellville at 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard several shots being fired.

When police got to the scene, they found 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds dead from gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Dempsey is being charged in Superior Court with two counts felony murder, two counts aggravated assault, two counts armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: