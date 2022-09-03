Teen facing felony charges in shooting death of two teens in Gwinnett County, police say
The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of two teens in Gwinnett County back in July.
Police said they arrested 16-year-old Le’Quan Dempsey out of Avondale Estates for the killing of 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds.
Back in July, police said they were called to Lake Drive in Gwinnett County near Norris Lake in Snellville at 12:30 a.m. after a neighbor heard several shots being fired.
When police got to the scene, they found 17-year-old John Pendrack and 19-year-old Aiden Reynolds dead from gunshot wounds.
Police said Dempsey is being charged in Superior Court with two counts felony murder, two counts aggravated assault, two counts armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
