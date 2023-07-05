Teen facing slew of charges after leading police on 20-mile chase

Chopper 7 captured the wild end to a 20-mile police chase from Tacoma to SeaTac. Now the teenager they were after is sitting in a Pierce County jail.

Tacoma Police say they had a warrant to arrest the 17-year-old after he skipped out on a court hearing. That teen was already facing charges, including a drive-by-shooting and assault.

His troubles just got worse. He now faces several more charges, eluding, attempted hit and run and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Neighbors say they saw the start of the chase right here along McKinley.

It ended more than 20 miles away in SeaTac.

This is how a Tacoma police chase ended in a crash at Exit 151 northbound on I-5 at the height of the commute.

The chase began in the Upper Park neighborhood of Tacoma which is no surprise to Kristen Fenner.

“Not really,” she said.

So, she didn’t pay a lot of attention to the many patrol cars in her neighborhood around 5 o’clock Monday afternoon.

“That’s kinda the norm?” said Fenner. “I guess I’m not really used to much else out here, so.”

Tacoma police were here near East McKinley to arrest a 17-year-old on an outstanding warrant for a drive-by shooting and first degree assault.

“He was at a residence and he fled from a residence and into a vehicle,” said Tacoma Police Det. William Muse. “The vehicle was a confirmed stolen vehicle. And he led officers on a pursuit from the area of Upper Park on the east side of Tacoma, onto I-5 northbound. Ultimately, the pursuit ended in King County.”

Chopper 7 picked up the pursuit as the teen struck an SUV while taking the SeaTac exit. That driver wasn’t badly hurt.

The teen jumped out of the stolen car and ran into a gulch. He was soon taken into custody.

Muse was short on information about the drive-by-shooting charge.

“That incident happened earlier this year,” said Det. Muse. “But I don’t have all the details with regard to that case at this time.”

He was asked if the teen is considered “dangerous?”

“The nature of the charges that were filed against him are serious,” he said. “I can’t necessarily personify him as a dangerous person. But the acts that he was alleged to have committed are very serious and dangerous actions.”

He says the teenager suffered minor injuries to his knee and elbow. But that did not keep him out of the Pierce County jail. He is now being held for investigation of three new charges.

He should make a first court appearance tomorrow.