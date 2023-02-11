Teen falls approximately 30 feet to her death while hiking Utah's Moab Rim Trail

A Utah teenager fell about 30 feet to her death while hiking at Kane Creek Canyon on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the Moab City Police Department.

The 17-year-old girl was hiking the Moab Rim Trail in east Utah with a group of her friends when she slipped and fell "off of a sheer cliff face," police said.

Her friends called 911 and tried to get to the 17-year-old but were unable to do so safely.

Police along with other law enforcement units responded to the scene and were able to get to the victim using harnesses and climbing gear. They found the victim "deceased from the fall," police said.

Police did not identify the teenager.

"Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," police said in a statement. "We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time."

