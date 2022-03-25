Teen falls to death from Florida ride
Sheriff's officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park. (March 25)
Sheriff's officials in Florida say a 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an Orlando amusement park. (March 25)
A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando's tourist district. Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
A 14-year-old boy has died after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, authorities said.
ICON Amusement Park TwitterThe parents of a 14-year-old boy watched in horror from the ground as their son plummeted to his death after falling from the tallest drop tower amusement park ride in the world on Thursday night. The horrific accident took place at Free Fall ride at the ICON Amusement Park in Orlando. The ride, which opened in December, has a capacity for 30 thrill-seekers who spiral around a pole as the ride climbs more than 400 feet before first maneuvering the passengers to face th
Sign her up for Project Runway.
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth says it will gift the 16-year-old caught in a Texas tornado with a new truck.
Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said
Video shows him lunge at a gate agent and punch him and then continue to threaten airport staff.
Scientists have been hunting for a way to stop humans from aging for decades. Some scientists think that we’ll never reverse aging. Others say we’ll have a way to prevent aging in the next 20 years. Such a claim might seem bold, but a new anti-aging supplement shows that we may be closer than you … The post Researchers may have discovered a supplement that can extend human life appeared first on BGR.
WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Recovery crews on Friday expanded the search area of the China Eastern Airlines crash, as the second of the plane's two black boxes eluded search-and-rescue workers for a fourth day. Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent to its destination. Human remains and personal belongings of the 132 people on board have been found but no survivors, and debris from the crash was scattered over a wide area of the heavily forested slopes in China's Guangxi region.
An deputy shot a man at a Sam's Club in Vero Beach on Thursday. The man was wanted in connection with a "suspicious death" in Seminole County.
Survivor season 42 continues to prove that it really is the "most intense" one yet. Find out about Jeff Probst and the producers' shocking decision to stop a challenge.
The comedian shared his insight into how much TikTokers make per video view.
A 14-year-old boy died Thursday night after falling from a ride that takes passengers 430 feet in the air at an Orlando amusement park, authorities said.
Leah Shutkever already held the record for most McDonald's nuggets eaten in three minutes.
If you'll be heading on a road trip for spring break, now is the time to stock up on snacks for the ride. And Costco is a great place to do your shopping, with plenty of snacks available to buy in...
The rare jab from Sen. Patrick Leahy, the chamber's longest-serving member, came as Cruz interrupted Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono's questioning.
'Let her answer!': Lindsey Graham draws frustrated outbursts after repeatedly interrupting Ketanji Brown Jackson
Volusia Sheriff; Peachtree City PoliceWhile catching up with some classmates at school on Tuesday morning, North Carolina ninth-grader Andrea Alonso suddenly felt an intense pain in her eye.“She was talking to her friends at the school door, and she felt that something hit her,” Andrea’s mother, Ana Rosa Alonso, told The Daily Beast.After Andrea called her in a panic, Alonso rushed to Olympic High School in Charlotte and found the school nurse preparing her daughter to be taken to the hospital.“
A Florida woman was fired from her job as a bridge tender after authorities deemed her criminally responsible for the February death of a 79-year-old […]
Vicki Bevan has admitted to 36 sexual offences described by the judge as some of the worst he had seen.