Teen falls to death from Florida ride

Reuters

WUZHOU, China (Reuters) -Recovery crews on Friday expanded the search area of the China Eastern Airlines crash, as the second of the plane's two black boxes eluded search-and-rescue workers for a fourth day. Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent to its destination. Human remains and personal belongings of the 132 people on board have been found but no survivors, and debris from the crash was scattered over a wide area of the heavily forested slopes in China's Guangxi region.