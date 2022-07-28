Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide

An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.

Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.

Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.

Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.

The parents were not at home at the time the tragedy took place.

A spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers said the gun was owned by the family, but did not elaborate on whether it was acquired legally.

‘‘It’s all still part of the ongoing investigation,” the spokesperson told CBS.

The bodies were sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner, and Children’s Services has been notified of the attack.

It’s unclear whether the teenager had previous brushes with the law nor has a motive been disclosed. The Independent has reached out to Alaska State Troopers for comment.