Teen fatally shot in Bay Area identified as 17-year-old Indian American

Authorities recently arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of an Indian American teenager in Gilroy, California, on July 20.

What happened: The incident likely occurred in the 2100 block of Columbine Court, according to police.

Following the shooting, the victim was rushed to St. Louise Regional Hospital at around 9 p.m. and later succumbed to his injuries. A police officer was reportedly present at the hospital for an unrelated, undisclosed matter when the victim was taken in.

The shooter, identified as Edwin Sanchez, was arrested in the 900 block of First Street at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday without incident. The Gilroy Police Department has yet to determine the motive behind the shooting.

About the victim: Although the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office did not immediately reveal the identity of the victim, South Asian American news sites identified the deceased as Jackson Kavil.

Jasmine Kavil, one of the teenager's siblings, announced the fatal shooting in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"It’s with the heaviest hearts, our family is gathered to share the sudden passing of our loved and youngest, Jackson Kavil," she wrote. "Jackson passed away Thursday night. He was a comedian who loved to put smiles on everyone’s face. Jackson was genuine and had a huge heart. He will be deeply missed."

About his family: Jackson Kavil's family hails from Kaipuzha, a small village in Kottayam District in the Indian state of Kerala, according to Times of India. His father, Sunny, moved to the U.S. in 1992 and runs a restaurant in Gilroy, while his mother, Rani, works as a nurse. In addition to his parents, the teenager leaves behind three siblings: Jasmine, Jyothy and Joshua.

Funeral plans: The teenager's family reportedly plans on holding his funeral in the U.S.

Other details: Those who may have information about the incident are urged to contact Gilroy Police Department Detective Cat Fraide at (408) 846-0335 or catalina.fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us.

