A teenager was fatally shot behind the wheel of an Infiniti in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the upper body while sitting in the driver’s seat of the luxury vehicle near Foster Ave and E. 80th St. in Canarsie about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

There have been no arrests.