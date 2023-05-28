Teen fatally shot after confrontation at graduation party in Georgia, officials say

One teenager was killed and another was injured in a shooting outside a Georgia high school, officials said.

The shooting at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta stemmed from a confrontation at a graduation party, police told TV stations WAGA and WSBTV. Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement to McClatchy News that the two teens were shot during an “unauthorized gathering” at the end of the school’s “exiting driveway.”

The school system told Atlanta News First that the gathering took place following an earlier graduation party at a separate location. Police had broken up the party.

Officers were called to the high school just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, and found two people who had been shot, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release.

A 16-year-old girl in critical condition was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.

The other victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation, police said, and no other information was available early Sunday afternoon.

Atlanta Public Schools said it requested that police lead the investigation “due to their access to more extensive investigative resources.”

“Even during Summer Break, the safety and well-being of our students and employees remains a top priority for Atlanta Public Schools,” the school system said.

