Teen fatally shot in eight-bullet barrage on Bronx street, say law enforcement sources

A teen was fatally shot Friday in a barrage of bullets on a Bronx street, police said.

The 19-year-old collapsed on Nereid Ave. near Matilda Ave. in Wakefield about 6:45 p.m., police and sources said.

Officers alerted to the gunfire by the NYPD’s Shot Spotter detection system found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, cops said.

The gunman fired eight shots at the teen, sources said.

Medics rushed the teen to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Police were still searching for the shooter late Friday.