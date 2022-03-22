Teen fatally shot in New Haven, police say

A 17-year-old died in a weekend shooting in New Haven, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on Orchard Place, between Orchard and Charles streets. Responding officers found a teenaged boy who had been struck by gunfire, police said.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died, they said.

New Haven detectives were called to the scene, and they collected ballistic evidence, police said. The department’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not spoken to police contact the department’s Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

People may remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-8477 (TIPS) or texting “NHPD,” plus their messages, to 274637 (CRIMES).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.