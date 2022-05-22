Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

Isabel Slepoy/New York Daily News/TNS
John Annese, New York Daily News

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday.

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St.

Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories