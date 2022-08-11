Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said.

Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said.

Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

Borbin lived in Allerton, about two miles from where he was killed, police said.

“A mother has received the worst phone call on the loss of her child,” Bronx Borough President Venessa Gibson tweeted. “Just unbelievable and happening far too often. Pray for this family.”

Cops were looking into the possibility the gun accidentally discharged while Jacob and some pals were fooling around with it. There were no immediate arrests.