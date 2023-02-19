Teen killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Charlotte, homicide detectives say

A teenager was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, police said.

Gunmen drove up in a car at about 4 p.m. and opened fire on a group of people at the Ravenwood Hills apartments along Lynn Street at Bradford Drive, CMPD said.

That was when the teen, believed to be 17 years old, was shot.

MEDIC took the male victim to Atrium Health CMC where he died.

It is unclear if the victim was the intended target.

The teen’s age was initially reported by police as being 13 years old. Channel 9 is asking detectives to confirm the age.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

No further information has been released.

