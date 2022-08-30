A teen was fatally shot outside a Gainesville Texaco in 2017. The murder case may finally head to trial

Aug. 29—The murder case for a Sautee man accused of shooting a Gainesville teenager outside a Texaco with a rifle may soon go to trial after his attorney withdrew his motions regarding mental competency.

Talon Lowery, 23, was indicted in November 2017 with malice murder in the Nov. 2, 2017, shooting of Bryan Ramirez, 18, at the Cleveland Highway Texaco.

Ramirez, who worked at the Texaco, was taking a break outside when he was shot by a rifle from a passing Ford F150.

Lowery was identified as the suspect from a circulating Snapchat video of the shooting.

The following year, defense attorney Jeffrey Brickman filed a special plea of mental incompetence to stand trial. Brickman previously claimed that Lowery could not stand trial because he was "unable to understand the charges and proceedings against him and is incapable of assisting his attorney in the defense of the charges against him."

Though the court originally deemed Lowery competent to stand trial, Brickman wrote that his client's mental health took a downturn during his incarceration.

In December 2020. Lowery was transferred into the custody of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, according to court filings.

"Over the past two years, doctors at Georgia Regional Hospital have tried different medications and combination of medications in order to restore (Lowery) to competency," Brickman wrote in recent filings.

Brickman said Lowery's "mental status greatly improved" after being prescribed certain drugs.

"(Lowery) has recently been evaluated by doctors at Georgia Regional who found that the defendant is currently competent to stand trial," Brickman wrote.

Brickman filed on Aug. 15-16 paperwork withdrawing Lowery's special plea of mental incompetency to stand trial and his demand for a special jury trial regarding competency.

Brickman said he was unable to discuss the matter when reached for comment Monday, Aug. 29.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said his office would like to move this case up on the trial calendars and try it before the end of the year.