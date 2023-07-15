Teen fatally shot in Providence Friday night, becoming city's 7th homicide this year

PROVIDENCE — A 17-year-old male was fatally shot Friday night in the city's West End neighborhood, the police said Saturday.

One or more people might have been involved in the attack on the teen, who was shot in the street at about 10 p.m., according to Providence police Detective Maj. David Lapatin.

The shooting, which occurred at the junction of Cranston and Waldo streets, might have involved a car, Lapatin said.

The teen was taken with severe injuries to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he said.

No arrests have been made, Lapatin said. He had no further comment Saturday on the circumstances of the shooting.

This is the city's seventh homicide in 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Teenager fatally shot Friday in Providence's seventh homicide of 2023