Teen fatally shot as he sits in parked vehicle on Brooklyn street

John Annese, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A teenager was fatally shot as he sat in a vehicle parked on a Brooklyn street early Sunday, police said.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the chest inside the vehicle on Greene Ave. near Lewis Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 2:15 a.m.

The NYPD’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted cops to the shooting but the victim had already been taken by private means to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene but have made no arrests.

