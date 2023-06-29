Teen fatally shot while driving stolen car in Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified the teen shot to death while driving a stolen car in northeast Rochester earlier this week.

Ja'hod Snow, 18, of Rochester was driving the car that crashed into a pole on Laser Street, near Joseph Avenue, around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Before the crash, Snow was shot at least once in the torso. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No charges have been filed in connection with the killing.

It was not clear whether the homicide victim stole the car or whether someone else was involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Ja'hod Snow was killed while driving stolen car in Rochester NY