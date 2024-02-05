Teen fatally stabbed the man who shot his mother. Now the state has decided on charges.

A man shot and injured his girlfriend in a fit of rage. The woman's son, 17, then stabbed the boyfriend multiple times, killing him.

After interviewing the teen and others involved in that violent Nov. 9 episode, Ocala police detectives submitted their report to the State Attorney's Office. Now prosecutors have announced that they won't press charges, saying the minor had a right to stand his ground and determining that his use of deadly force was legally justified.

"Based on a review of the facts and circumstances of this case, the state is unable to disprove that the stabbing was done in self-defense and, therefore, is unable to file criminal charges" against the juvenile, the state announced.

Because of the boy's age, the Star-Banner is not publishing his name.

Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park

Records show there were seven domestic violence killings in 2023 throughout Marion County. Since the beginning of the year, there has been one domestic violence homicide.

Woman shot

In a report, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt detailed what happened at Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park, 1612 NE 25th Ave., on Nov. 9.

Police officers arrived to find Bethany Witherite, 38, lying in the driveway near her vehicle. She had been shot in the back and could not move.

Police also found Josue Delerme face down by the front door of the mobile home. Delerme, 48, was dead, a large kitchen knife stuck in his neck.

An OPD officer at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in late 2023

A witness told officers Witherite told him that Delerme had shot her. She told the witness that, when she got home, Delerme had ordered her to get inside the residence. She said when she turned her back, she heard a loud pop and then felt something hit her shoulder.

Juvenile interviewed by detective

Witherite's son — the one who law enforcement officials said stabbed Delerme — went to neighbors for help. He had blood on his hands and clothes. While treating the teen for an injury to his hand, the boy admitted to stabbing Delerme for shooting his mother, according to the prosecutor's report.

The injured woman gave Detective Daniel Collier permission to interview her son. The boy gave details on what happened. He said he and his mother's boyfriend argued about different issues for quite some time. One argument centered around the whereabouts of a combination jack, the boy said.

At one point during the back-and-forth confrontation, the teen said, Delerme had a metal baseball bat that he reportedly threatened to use as a weapon.

OPD officials at Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park after the shooting and stabbing in late 2023

Delerme allegedly got a firearm without anyone noticing. The boy said when his mother got home, he heard her mention something about a gun. He said his mother told him to get his brother so they could leave. Unable to find his brother, the boy grabbed a kitchen knife.

He said he heard a shot. Opening the door, he saw his mother bleeding on the ground. The boy said Delerme was armed with a gun. He said he stabbed Delerme multiple times. The boy said he continued stabbing Delerme because Delerme had shot his mother, and thought Delerme would shoot him and his brother.

Final conclusion

Delerme had stab wounds to his head, neck, torso and right arm. Hunt notes Delerme was larger than the boy.

The prosecutor said in the report the boy was in a place that, by law, he was allowed to be: his home. Therefore, he had no legal duty to retreat.

A sign posted on the front door of a family tragedy in late 2023

Both the boy's mother and brother reportedly were threatened with violence. Prosecutors said they could not prove that Delerme didn't threaten the boy before the shooting or stabbing. The boy, Hunt said in the report, "is not required to wait until he is physically attacked, and potentially be unable to defend himself before he is justified in using deadly force."

"He must simply have a reasonable basis to conclude that deadly force is necessary to protect himself," according to the report.

The prosecutor said Delerme's size, age and weight advantage played a role in the decision "to stab the decedent prior to actually being physically struck again or, more importantly before being shot by" Delerme.

