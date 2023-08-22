Teen fatally stabbed at McDonald's in Havre de Grace, two suspects in custody

Aug. 22—A teen was fatally stabbed Monday afternoon at a McDonald's in Havre de Grace.

At approximately 2:26 p.m., the Havre de Grace Police Department received multiple 911 calls for a stabbing that occurred at the McDonald's located at 802 Pulaski Highway. Officers arrived at 2:32 p.m., and began administering emergency aid to a juvenile who had severe wounds consistent with being stabbed, according to a news release.

The juvenile was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac to Maryland Shock Trauma with critical injuries. The juvenile died from his injuries at 10:49 p.m.

Officers were able to locate and arrest two suspects, one of which is a minor. At this time, Havre de Grace Police Department believes this is an isolated incident between people who were known to each other, and there is no threat to the public, the release said.

The investigation is active.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sova or Det. Cooper at 410-939-2121.

The name of the deceased teen has not been released by police, however, his father announced his death on Facebook and identified him as Cameron.

The teen's father first posted Monday afternoon to say that his son had been stabbed and was in emergency surgery, then four hours later, the father posted that his son died.