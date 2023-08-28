Teen who was fatally stabbed outside McDonald's in Havre de Grace has been identified

Aug. 28—A teen who was fatally stabbed outside a McDonald's in Havre de Grace last week has been identified by police as Kamren Faison, 17, of Aberdeen.

Two 17-year-olds males have been arrested and charged as adults, according to Cpl. Philip Goertz of the Havre de Grace Police Department. The suspects and victim knew one another, Goertz said.

On Aug. 21, the suspects and the victim crossed paths in Havre de Grace. Goertz said the suspects and a female juvenile were in one vehicle and Faison and another female juvenile were in a second vehicle. According to witness reports, the occupants of both vehicles were throwing items out their windows at one another while the vehicles were moving, Goertz said.

That afternoon, while Faison was parked in the McDonald's parking lot at 802 Pulaski Highway, the suspects' car pulled up and, according to Goertz, two fights broke out — one between the suspects and Faison and one between the girls. Faison was stabbed during the altercation with the two suspects and he went into the restaurant for help, Goertz said.

At 2:26 p.m., the Havre de Grace Police Department received multiple 911 calls for a stabbing at the restaurant. Faison was treated at the scene by medics and transported by Maryland State Police medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he later died.

Information from witnesses led to the suspects' vehicle a short distance away, Goertz said. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody but the girl was later released, he said.

The two suspects, both from Havre de Grace, are being charged as adults.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sova or Det. Cooper of the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

A vigil for Faison will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the McDonald's. Services will be held Saturday at Evangelistic Church of Deliverance at 340 Congress Ave. in Havre de Grace. A viewing will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. and the funeral will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A GoFundMe has been set up by his mother, Stace Sullivan, who wrote that her son was "cruelly taken from us." Sullivan lives in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania., and said she needs help in getting to Maryland for his funeral and the vigil. "Unfortunately, I cannot afford to get there on my own," Sullivan wrote on the page. "All I need is a little bit of help so I can go say my good-byes to my baby boy who I will never be able to see, hug or talk to again." The fundraiser has a $400 goal.

A separate GoFundMe was set up on behalf of Faison's family but was disabled after reaching $7,425 in donations that organizer Vernon Bradford said have been given to the family for burial expenses. "We tragically lost Kam (KJ) to a senseless act of violence," Braford wrote on the page. "Kam was a remarkable individual with an infectious personality, and many of us had the privilege of crossing paths with him in various capacities over the years."

Harford Lanes in Aberdeen also collected money for Faison's family. A manager at the bowling alley confirmed that Faison's father, Chuck, bowls in the Tuesday night league but declined to comment further.

Originally Published: Aug 28, 2023 at 1:36 pm