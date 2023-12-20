Teen fatally struck by stolen car while trying to submerge it in North Texas lake: police

An 18-year-old lost his life while trying to submerge a stolen car in a North Texas lake early Monday, police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Gammon Road near Lewisville Lake, Little Elm Police Department officials said in a social media post. The call came in as a single-vehicle accident with injuries.

First responders found a partly-submerged vehicle at the scene, police said. The occupant, identified as Keith Alexander Johnson of Aubrey, died at a local hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Police said Johnson was hit by the vehicle while trying to submerge it in the lake. Investigators later learned the vehicle was stolen out of Denton County. No other information was immediately available.