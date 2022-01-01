Teen fatally wounded in Gresham neighborhood; marks last fatal shooting in Chicago of 2021

An 18-year-old man was fatally wounded New Year’s Eve in the Gresham neighborhood, marking the last fatal shooting in Chicago in 2021, according to the Chicago Police Department Media notifications.

According to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, Anthony Watkins was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. Friday.

Police said Watkins was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell Avenue shortly before 8:15 p.m. when he was shot in the neck.

Watkins, of the 7500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No one was in custody for the homicide, and detectives were investigating.