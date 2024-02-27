Teen in Fayette County school program injured during tractor accident, lawsuit claims

A child suffered severe injuries in an accident while enrolled at The Stables, a non-traditional school program in Lexington, according to a lawsuit filed against Fayette County Public Schools.

Fayette County School’s website said The Stables provides a unique learning opportunity for students in grades 8-12 who thrive in a nontraditional school setting. The program is housed at Central Kentucky Riding for Hope at the Kentucky Horse Park.

The lawsuit names the Fayette County school district, The Stables program director Kevin Faris and the Central Kentucky Riding for Hope program.

Tracy Wells’ son and other students were left unsupervised on May 18, 2023, when a commercial tractor got stuck in the mud, according to the lawsuit filed in Scott Circuit Court.

The students attempted to move the tractor. Wells’ son was struck by the tractor and pinned between it and a fence post, the lawsuit said.

A classmate drove Wells’ son back to the school building on an all-terrain vehicle where Faris, the Stables program director, called 911. The boy was transported to the hospital by ambulance and spent six days there receiving treatment, the lawsuit said.

Wells’ son was diagnosed with a crushing injury of chest, hyperglycemia due to trauma, increased bilirubin (bile) levels, contusion of the right lung and closed fracture of multiple ribs on the left side, among other injuries, the lawsuit said.

Wells’ son “now suffers from physical pain and suffering, anxiety, depression ... as a result of the incident, and continues to seek mental health therapy,” according to the lawsuit.

An attorney for Central Kentucky Riding for Hope did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Fayette County spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said she could not comment on pending litigation.

The son’s social and personal life changed drastically due to the accident, said the lawsuit.

He was 16 at the time of the accident and is now a senior in high school, Wells’ attorney Andre Regard of Lexington told the Herald-Leader.

Due to his injuries, the son was unable to work at his summer job as planned, “causing financial strain, and eliminating his opportunity to create a foundation for future job growth,” the lawsuit said.

Minors handling commercial equipment unsupervised during school hours constitutes recklessness, the lawsuit said.

During school or school-sponsored activities, students must be under the supervision of a qualified adult, Regard said in an interview.

“This is the requirement of the Fayette County Public School System and the expectation of all parents who send their children to school,” said Regard.

The lawsuit is asking for damages, including medical costs and punitive damages.