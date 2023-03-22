Teen filmed beating Asian security guard in San Francisco mall brawl

[Source]

A video showing a teenager shoving and beating an Asian security guard in San Francisco’s Stonestown Galleria has gone viral on Twitter.

The attack appears to be one of the latest instances of violence at the shopping mall, which has seen at least three separate incidents involving juveniles from March 15 to March 17, according to police.

The video, which has been viewed over 527,500 times, shows the teen pushing the security guard from behind into a glass window before repeatedly punching him on the ground. Other guards can be seen intervening while the teen’s apparent companions try to stop them.

Asian Crime Report, a Twitter account that documents crimes in San Francisco, has been posting about the mall brawls. The page described the attacker as a “female juvenile.”

Full video of the female juvenile attacking and clobbering Asian elder guard from behind at Stonestown Mall in San Francisco. This is unconscionable and we shouldn’t accept this. In San Francisco, you cannot punish these perps. It’s ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/jTYxKi7zw9 — Asian Crime Report (@activeasian) March 21, 2023

San Francisco police told Fox News that the mobs of teens have either attacked each other or bystanders in multiple brawls.

One teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In another viral video, a group can be seen surrounding and pummeling a man inside a Stonestown Target. A clip of the aftermath shows further chaos and yelling in the store.

Shortly after, more violence reportedly broke out at the mall’s food court. This time, two victims were assaulted.

“I'm very scared,” Guang Wei, a food court vendor whose merchandise was damaged, told KPIX. “I cannot continue to do business here in this kind of environment.”

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar announced the situation in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The mall has since boosted security, and additional police patrols began on Monday.

Melgar is reportedly communicating with the San Francisco Unified School District about the incidents. The supervisor said they appear to occur during after-school hours, “particularly Wednesdays,” which happen to be early-release days.